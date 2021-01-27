Brazos Bridge on Spur 527 in Midtown reopens after monthslong repair

The Brazos Bridge on US 59 (Spur 527) that runs over Smith St and Holman St in Midtown has reopened.

HOUSTON – After monthslong repair and construction, Brazos Bridge on Spur 527 that runs over Smith and Holman streets in Midtown has reopened, according to the Houston Public Works.

The Brazos Bridge went under rehabilitation after officials said pieces of the deck began falling to the ground below in July, which became dangerous for drivers.

A hole is seen in the deck of the Brazos Bridge near Houston's Midtown neighborhood July 1, 2019. (Houston Public Works)

Workers completed the rehabilitation project two weeks ahead of schedule.

While the Brazos Bridge underwent construction, traffic was being detoured to Travis or Louisiana streets.

According to Houston Public Works, the 660-foot-long Brazos Bridge, which was built in 1969, now has a thicker concrete deck, strengthened steel girders to handle the additional load and a steel metal deck form to ensure the bridge lasts for another 50 years.

According to a press release, the intersection of Smith, Bagby and Holman streets was previously designated as one of the 12 most dangerous intersections for cyclists and pedestrians in the city.

Workers removed a southbound lane on Smith Street to create a wider median for cyclists and pedestrians and shortened the distance to the crosswalk on the street. Contractors also added wider curb ramps and a concrete trail for a safe and comfortable walking area.

improvement schematic design

The new construction will help slow vehicles down while turning onto Holman Street from Smith Street.