University of Houston to offer first-ever Doctor of Nursing program after ‘unanimous’ approval

HOUSTON – The University of Houston will begin offering doctoral degrees in nursing after the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board voted unanimously to approve the program.

Nursing shortages, especially primary care providers, nursing educators and leaders, prompted the program’s approval, according to a news release from the university.

Founding Dean and Professor of UH’s College of Nursing Kathryn Dean said students who take national certification exams such as the NLCEX-RN score a 100% pass-rate average while on the program, bringing a competitive nursing education to a diverse student population.

The university’s College of Nursing said the need for nurses with advanced degrees will jump up to 46% in the next 10 years.

The program will be part-time and designed for working nurses using both face-to-face and online delivery method, with students choosing two emphasis areas: family nurse practitioner or administration, the university said.

