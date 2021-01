A man is dead after being run over by a crane at a business in Channelview on Jan. 25, 2015.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A man is dead after he was run over by a crane Monday at a business in Channelview, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported in the 120 block of Tower Street, near Sheldon Road and the East Freeway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are investigating the case.

The victim’s identity has not been released.