Father issued citation after his child brought loaded gun to Dickinson ISD elementary school, authorities say

HOUSTON – A father was charged with making a firearm available to a minor after his 9-year-old child brought a loaded gun to a Dickinson Independent School District elementary school on Monday, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The father, who wasn’t named by law enforcement, received a misdemeanor citation and wasn’t arrested, authorities said.

The incident happened at K.E. Little Elementary School.

Dickinson ISD released this statement after the incident to parents via email, call-out and printed letter.

“A 9-year-old fourth grade student at K.E. Little Elementary brought a loaded gun to school on Monday, Jan. 25. Before the school day started, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a student told a teacher that another student had brought a gun to school and was trying to hide it. The teacher immediately informed the principal who searched the student’s backpack, found the gun and immediately took possession of it before handing it over to the district’s head liaison officer through the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

“Dickinson ISD is extremely grateful and proud of the student who promptly reported the gun to a teacher. Students are regularly taught about the importance of speaking up and we commend this student for the prompt response.

“Discipline will be determined by state law and the district’s Code of Conduct.”