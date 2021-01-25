Who killed this man? Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist, left him to die

Police are looking for the person responsible for Ricky Ellis' death.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding the person responsible for an auto-bicyclist collision in Houston that left a man dead.

The incident happened around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 5 on Westheimer Road at the Fondren Road Intersection, according to police.

Police said Ricky Ellis was traveling westbound on the sidewalk along Westheimer. He turned north and began crossing the intersection when a black, four-door SUV heading south on Fondren turned eastbound onto Westheimer and hit Ellis, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and left Ellis behind, police said. When they arrived, emergency responders transported Ellis to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the driver’s identifications and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.