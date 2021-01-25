Beaver nuggets and barbecue: Buc-ee’s opens its 2nd location in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala – Buc-ee’s is expanding in Alabama, and doors are opening Monday at their newest location.

The new Buc-ee’s is stationed in the town of Leeds, which is roughly 15 miles east of Birmingham, and contains the same southern-style favorites as any other Bucee’s in Texas, WIAT reported.

The new location has 120 gas pumps, barbecue and “the cleanest bathrooms of all,” with a full-time concierge. Southern favorites such as kolaches, beaver nuggets and jerky are also offered at the new Buc-ees.

A Facebook post by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce said a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new Bucees Monday morning.

This is Alabama’s second location, with the first opened in the town of Robertsdale, near Mobile in 2019, according to AL.com. A Buc-ees also opened in the Macon area of Georgia in November of last year.

Check out these social media posts showing a sneak peek of the new Alabama location: