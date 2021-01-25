Ask 2 Traffic: What is recycled asphalt?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What is recycled asphalt?

Answer: After speaking with The Texas Department of Transportation, Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement, or for short, (RAP), is defined as salvaged, milled, pulverized, broken, or crushed asphalt pavement. There’s also Recycled Asphalt Shingle or (RAS), which is defined as processed asphalt shingle material from the manufacturing of asphalt roofing shingles or from re-roofing residential structures. TXDOT uses RAP and RAS in their hot mix asphalt concrete mixes. The maximum allowable percentages of RAP or RAS vary depending on the hot mix types. Usually, 5% of RAP is recycled engine oil, so it is a great solution to repurpose a material that would otherwise be considered a pollutant. Therefore, TXDOT tries to repurpose/reuse materials as much as possible as it continues to be their effort to be good stewards of the environment while also saving taxpayers’ dollars.