This grocer knocked out H-E-B as 2020′s top grocer, report shows

HOUSTON – Climbing two spots, Amazon is the nation’s top grocery store, according to a recent report by Dunnhumby, a global consumer science company. The e-commerce giant beat out Texas-based H-E-B, who came in second, followed by Trader Joe’s in third.

Amazon’s success is attributed to the company’s ability to be “best positioned for momentum during the pandemic and long-term success for the future,” per the report. This was the first time a shipping goods-based company landed at the top spot.

The study credit Amazon’s ability to be safe and fast amid the COVID-19 pandemic as keys to growth and stability.

“Amazon easily blew every other retailer out of the water on our COVID Momentum Metric and customer safety ratings, due to its speed to shop and virtual store format, where shoppers wouldn’t have to encounter potential virus-carrying shoppers,” according to the study. “The distance between Amazon and the second-place retailer on COVID Momentum and safety is much wider than the distance between second place and the rest of the pack.”