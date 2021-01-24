Man shot to death at NW Harris County apartment complex, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was shot to death Saturday at a northwest Harris County apartment complex, officials said.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Crossroads Park Drive. On arrival, they located a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. Brown on the fatal shooting of an adult male at Crossroads Ranch Apartments in northwest Harris County. #hounews https://t.co/YRfa78JeAS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 24, 2021

The man’s family told investigators the man left his apartment and shortly after, some sort of disturbance took place. They heard gunshots and found the man dead outside.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black male wearing a white muscle shirt. Brown said he may have been with another individual or individuals.

“As of right now, we don’t have a very good suspect description,” said Brown. “All we have is a Black male who’s wearing a white muscle shirt and possibly a red hat.”

Brown said investigators believe the man knew the suspect or suspects.

“We believe he knew the individuals he was speaking with,” said Brown. “We don’t think that he intervened with unknown individuals. We think that he was either confronted or went outside to confront someone else that he was already familiar with.”

An investigation into the shooting death is ongoing.