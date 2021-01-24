LIST: Here are the Houston-area hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FILE: A health worker of Rocket Testing, conducts a test at the COVID-19 testing site at the Hawthorn Mall parking lot in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A new drive-up rapid COVID-19 testing facility has opened in Vernon Hills. Rocket Testing, which currently has seven locations in the Chicago area. No appointment is necessary, and test can remain in the car while people wait, according to the Rocket Testing Facebook page. The test takes just minutes, and results are typically available in 15 minutes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

