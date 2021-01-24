63ºF

LIST: Here are the Houston-area hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE: A health worker of Rocket Testing, conducts a test at the COVID-19 testing site at the Hawthorn Mall parking lot in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A new drive-up rapid COVID-19 testing facility has opened in Vernon Hills. Rocket Testing, which currently has seven locations in the Chicago area. No appointment is necessary, and test can remain in the car while people wait, according to the Rocket Testing Facebook page. The test takes just minutes, and results are typically available in 15 minutes. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of State Health Services announced its COVID-19 vaccination allocation for the week of Jan. 25. The list includes only the first doses of the vaccine.

Here are the Houston-area locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, not necessarily where vaccinations are occurring:

  • Chambers County Health Department Anahuac, 102 Airport Road, Anahuac: 1,200 doses
  • Fort Bend County Health Department, 4520 Reading Road, Rosenberg: 6,825 doses
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, 301 University Blvd., Galveston: 4,875 doses
  • Galveston County Health District, 9850 B Emmett F Lowry Expy., Texas City: 1,000 doses
  • Chi St Lukes Health, 6720 Bertner Ave, Houston: 1,950 doses
  • HCPH Main Office, 2223 West Loop South, Houston: 9,000 doses
  • Houston Health Department Immunization Bureau 8000 N Stadium Drive, Houston: 9,000 doses
  • Houston Methodist Hospital, 6565 Fannin Street, Houston: 12,675 doses
  • Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, 6411 Fannin Street, Houston: 3,900 doses
  • School Of Nursing, Main Building, 1851 Crosspoint Ave., Houston: 3,900 doses
  • Emergency Hospital Systems, 300 East Crockett, Cleveland: 975 doses
  • CHI St. Lukes Health Woodlands Hospital, 17200 St. Lukes Way, Conroe, 1,950 doses
  • Lone Star Family Health Center, 605 South Conroe Medical Drive, Conroe, 2,000 doses
  • Washington County EMS, 1875 Highway, Brenham, 2,000 doses

For the full list, visit here.

