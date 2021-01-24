LIST: Here are the Houston-area hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of State Health Services announced its COVID-19 vaccination allocation for the week of Jan. 25. The list includes only the first doses of the vaccine.
Here are the Houston-area locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, not necessarily where vaccinations are occurring:
- Chambers County Health Department Anahuac, 102 Airport Road, Anahuac: 1,200 doses
- Fort Bend County Health Department, 4520 Reading Road, Rosenberg: 6,825 doses
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, 301 University Blvd., Galveston: 4,875 doses
- Galveston County Health District, 9850 B Emmett F Lowry Expy., Texas City: 1,000 doses
- Chi St Lukes Health, 6720 Bertner Ave, Houston: 1,950 doses
- HCPH Main Office, 2223 West Loop South, Houston: 9,000 doses
- Houston Health Department Immunization Bureau 8000 N Stadium Drive, Houston: 9,000 doses
- Houston Methodist Hospital, 6565 Fannin Street, Houston: 12,675 doses
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, 6411 Fannin Street, Houston: 3,900 doses
- School Of Nursing, Main Building, 1851 Crosspoint Ave., Houston: 3,900 doses
- Emergency Hospital Systems, 300 East Crockett, Cleveland: 975 doses
- CHI St. Lukes Health Woodlands Hospital, 17200 St. Lukes Way, Conroe, 1,950 doses
- Lone Star Family Health Center, 605 South Conroe Medical Drive, Conroe, 2,000 doses
- Washington County EMS, 1875 Highway, Brenham, 2,000 doses
For the full list, visit here.