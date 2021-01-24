HCSO: Couple finds body behind house under construction in Katy

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

KATY, Texas – A couple found the body of a dead man while touring a new house under construction in Katy early Saturday evening, officials said.

At around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to the home, located in the 18600 block of Parma Creek Trail, after the couple contacted authorities

The couple found the body in a drainage ditch behind the home, said Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Brown said the body had been in the ditch for several days.

“The individual had obviously suffered some form of trauma, but as of right now we’re not really sure exactly what happened to the individual,” Brown said.

It’s unclear how the man, identified only as an older white or Hispanic male, died. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

“Other than that, we don’t really have any other information,” said Brown. “It’s unclear whether or not this individual is homeless or what the circumstances were regarding the death.”

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.