Deputies uncover illegal game room after responding to shooting call in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Deputies uncovered an illegal game room early Sunday after responding to a shooting call in Channelview, officials said.

At approximately 12:46 a.m, someone reported a shooting at a business in the 1400 block of Sheldon Road in Channelview. On arrival, deputies determined a shooting had not taken place at the location. Rather, around 15 to 20 people were playing inside an illegal game room housing some 50 to 75 games, said Lt. Paul Bruce with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities detained several individuals at the establishment. As of now, no charges have been filed related to the incident.

An investigation into the illegal gaming operation is in its early stages.