Demand for COVID-19 vaccine remains high in Houston

HOUSTON – Hundreds of people were vaccinated Saturday at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston. But you needed an appointment, but those are in high demand, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“The supply is limited and hopefully as we get more then we will ramp up and expand,” Turner said.

When appointments open, they go fast. On Friday, Houston Health Department said 1,600 slots for next week were booked in a matter of minutes.

The director says people trying to sign up need to make sure they complete the online process.

“If you don’t have a date, and a time, then you’re not really confirmed for appointment so I want to emphasize, please don’t show up whenever confirmed. Because what that does is really kind of clutter up our system and we have challenges related to social distancing,” said Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams.

The mayor says the city is also working to take care of people sent home last week after another site ran out of doses.

“So about 550 of that 900 got their shots on yesterday. I think at the Denver Harbor Center, and then today we’re picking up the between today and next week we’re picking up the rest of them,” Turner said.