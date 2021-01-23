The Woodlands Township offering area residents free tree seedlings at drive-thru giveaway Saturday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Woodlands Township will provide tree seedlings to area residents during a drive-thru giveaway Saturday.

The 45th annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway will operate 9 a.m. to noon at the Sawdust Park & Ride, located at 701 Westridge Rd. in The Woodlands. There, The Woodlands township will distribute twelve different native seedling types on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The native seedlings offered include:

American Sycamore

Chinkapin Oak

Green Ash

Loblolly Pine

Possomhaw Holly

Red Maple

Roughleaf Dogwood

Spicebush

Texas Persimmon

Texas Redbud

Tulip Poplar

Witch Hazel

Upon entry at the event, residents will receive an order form and a pen. The order form will list each variety of native seedling, the maximum number of seedlings allowed per vehicle and a space to request how many of each seedling they would like. View an example order form here. Event volunteers will fill requests based on available inventory. For the safety of staff and volunteers, participants are required to don face masks while seedlings are being placed in their vehicles.

“Since 1977 more than 1.5 million seedlings have been given to attendees to plant in their yards, nearby green spaces and area preserves, The Woodlands Township wrote of its event. “Participate in one of The Woodlands longest standing traditions and help plant trees today for our community to enjoy for years to come.”

For additional information, visit thewoodlandstx.com.