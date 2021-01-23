HPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-an-run accident on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Saturday night along the Southwest Freeway in Houston Upper Kirby neighborhood, authorities said.

Just after 1 a.m Saturday, units were dispatched to a location near the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Kirby Drive in reference to the auto-pedestrian accident. On arrival, police found the man lying in a main lane of the freeway. A motorist is believed to have hit him in a southbound lane and then fled.

After the initial striking vehicle drove off, police said the man was struck by additional vehicles.

Police said they don’t yet have a description of the initial striking vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division Hit-and-Run unit at (713) 247-4072.