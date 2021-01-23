Houston Newsmakers: Congressman Kevin Brady says Biden asking for too much

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible and their children Ashley and Hunter look on during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep Kevin Brady, (R) 8th Congressional District (KPRC)

Republican Congressman Kevin Brady, (8th) is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says Americans need help to battle the COVID-19 pandemic but President Joe Biden is asking too much too soon.

The COVID package the president (Trump) signed, bipartisan, had almost 30 billion dollars more for buying vaccines and getting them out,” he said. “I think that’s got to be our number priority right now. That’s a bipartisan priority.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden look down the National Mall as lamps are lit to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. As the nation's capital has become a fortress city of roadblocks, barricades and 20,000 National Guard troops due to heightened security around Biden's inauguration, 200,000 small flags were installed on the National Mall to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed by COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

As the nation paused to honor those who died as a result of COVID-19, Congressman Brady says the proposed relief bill of 1.9 trillion dollars does not hit the mark.

“Our focus has to be defeating COVID, obviously,” said Brady. “But we’ve got to help main street survive and we’ve got to get, keep people at their work and we need to get those who are temporarily unemployed and make sure they’re not permanently unemployed. I don’t see much in this package on that focus.”

Also on this week’s program Brady talks about the Capitol Riot and what role President Trump may have played, why he voted against impeachment, the future of the Republican party and more.

American Leadership Forum Senior Fellows, Arturo Chavez, Judy Le and Nory Angel (KPRC)

Leadership Advice for Turbulent Times

The American Leadership Forum, Houston/Gulf Coast has been training leaders for forty years. Several of its Senior Fellows are guests on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and offer advice for effective leadership during this divisive time.

“A lot of the work of leading has to be about building the trust, said Judy Le, an ALF Senior Fellow and expert in leadership training. “What I love about the ALF program is that it really focuses on how do we build the trust in the space for people to not know the answers to these problems but work together to try to figure it out.”

Insightful conversation on this week’s program plus additional comments on HOUSTON NEWSMAKERS EXTRA.

ALF CORE VALUES:

*Use dialogue and collaboration

*Service to the common good

ALF CORNERSTONES:

*Building trust and networks among diverse leaders

*Motivating leaders to be catalysts for positive community change

More Information:

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R), 8th Congressional District

· Website: https://kevinbrady.house.gov/

· Twitter: @RepKevinBrady

Nory Angel, President, American Leadership Forum, Houston/Gulf Coast

· Website: https://www.alfhouston.com/

· ALF Class: XXX

Arturo Chavez, Senior Principal, Page Southerland Page & Incoming Chair of ALF

· Website: https://www.pagethink.com/

· Twitter: @PageThink

· Website: https://www.alfhouston.com/

· ALF Class: XXXIX

Judy Le , President, Co-Founder TakeRoot, LLC

· Website: http://www.gotakeroot.com/

· Website: https://www.alfhouston.com/

· ALF Class: XLVII