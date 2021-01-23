Elected officials respond to foreign nationals traveling into Houston for COVID-19 Vaccine

HOUSTON – Texas Senator Borris Miles, who is the highest-ranking Democratic member of the State Senate’s Health and Human Services committee, responded to a KPRC investigation into foreign nationals traveling to Houston to get vaccinated.

“There is no excuse. There is no defense. It’s wrong. It shouldn’t happen. The vaccines should go to the people of the State of Texas,” Miles said.

While praising hospitals for their efforts thus far, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told KPRC 2 Thursday the system isn’t perfect.

“Obviously the state will look into it. We don’t want that to happen, but you know those things will happen,” he said.

As KPRC 2 revealed Houston Methodist acknowledging it has “vaccinated a few dozen” people from Mexico, claiming they “live here or have been in Houston” for a long time.

However, Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear to KPRC 2 earlier this week: “Those vaccines are intended for Texans.”

Foreign nationals, with money and connections, are accused of flying into big cities, including Houston, San Diego, New York and Miami for a vaccine.

One Mexico City doctor told us he’s aware of at least 10 cases.

Florida is already shutting down what’s been called “vaccine tourism.”

“It’s not for people that are just visiting,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Starting Wednesday, vaccine recipients in some Florida counties were being required to proof of residency.

An approach State Senator Miles is in agreement with.

“Yes, it should be required, because other countries have to go to deal with their vaccines in their own manner. We can’t let our tax dollars go to their parts of the globe,” he said.

This investigation has been generating many comments on Click2Houston.com and KPRC's Facebook page.

