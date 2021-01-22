Mother shoots home invasion suspect in chest in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Police are investigating after they said a mother shot a home invasion suspect in his chest Friday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 220 block of Shadow Woods Drive.

According to investigators, the woman lives with her 8-year-old son and heard a noise at the back door. When the woman went to investigate, she found a man trying to break into the home.

Police said the woman fired at least one shot and hit the man in his chest. The suspect ran into the neighbor’s yard, officers said. His condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.