Man accused of stealing ambulance, going through drive-thru in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is behind bars after police said he stole an ambulance and went to a drive-thru to get food in southwest Houston Thursday.

Investigators said it started when EMS workers were helping somebody off Ludington. The man jumped into the ambulance and sped off, police said.

According to officers, they tracked the ambulance down at a Jack in the Box on South Post Oak and West Orem with the emergency lights still on while going through the drive-thru.

Police said the man was taken into custody.