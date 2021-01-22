Houston doctor virtually performs at inauguration celebration

HOUSTON – You may have caught last night’s inauguration special ‘Celebration America,’ which included fireworks and musical performances. Among those performing was one Houston-area doctor.

Dr. Phuong Nguyen said it was an honor and something he will always cherish.

“The night job I’ve been doing for 25 years. I’ve been playing music for a long time with writing songs and playing in bands. We have nine albums out on iTunes and Spotify,” he said.

Nguyen is a pediatric surgeon with UT Health/UT Physicians. By day, he takes care of his patients, but at night he’s a Rockstar and has his own band called ‘Help the Doctor.’

His passion for music led up to a historic moment during the presidential inauguration celebration that captured the attention of the nation.

Nguyen was seen wearing Navy Blue scrubs holding his guitar. He song virtually, “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers, with health care workers from across the country and American singer Demi Lovato.

He watched the performance at home with his family.

“Honestly such a tremendous honor to be a part of something that’s so positive,” he said.

Being asked to participate in an inaugural event was something important to Nguyen.

“Personally, being a from a family of refugees and being a first-generation Vietnamese American that’s an American dream,” he said.

Nguyen said with change comes hope, that we will band together during these difficult times.

“There’s no greater feeling to know that you’re apart hopefully a better future,” he said.

Nguyen said he has received phone calls and messages from people who saw him on the big screen. He’s hoping he can play with his band soon. He said all the proceeds from his show go to different charities.

He said he received the invitation to perform during the celebration after he created a video early in the pandemic asking others to stay at home and ‘Help the Doctor’.