Fort Bend ISD says it’s going online at 6 campuses due to COVID-19 issues, starting Monday

HOUSTON – Fort Bend Independent School District is changing from in-person to online learning at six campuses on Monday due to COVID-19 staffing issues, according to a news release from the district released Thursday.

Pecan Grove Elementary, Ridgemont Elementary, Ridgemont Early Literacy Center, Hodges Bend Middle School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School and the James Reese Career and Technical Center are going online through the remainder of the week.

“The FBISD COVID Response Team monitors COVID related data and activities each day in an effort to mitigate the spread of illness and maintain the continuity of regular school and business operations within the district,” the news release reads. “The (team) assessed a wide range of internal and external indicators to determine the level of risk and/or possible disruption to campus operations. All data suggested a significant impact to our ability to adequately staff these campuses and has caused an operational disruption that would prevent us from continuing face-to-face instruction at this time. As a result, the District has elevated the previously listed campuses from a Level 2 (Yellow) to a Level 3 (Red), as outlined by the FBISD COVID Response Plan.”

“The duration of this transition is contingent upon campus staffing and several other internal and external environmental factors that are being monitored daily,” the news release reads.

Fort Bend ISD said it intends to return to face-to-face instruction when it can and promised a status update at the end of next week.

“Moving forward, in order to support the district’s continued efforts to mitigate the spread of illness in our community, students and staff must report symptoms, exposures and positive results immediately in the daily wellness screening,” according to the district’s guidance. “Please continue to take all necessary precautions and follow the established protocols – wear a face covering, socially distance yourself, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer. It is also important that you monitor for symptoms, stay home and see a physician if you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. … It is critical for students and staff to remain home if they are feeling ill, showing symptoms, or have been exposed to someone positive for COVID-19.”

