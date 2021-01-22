Child found walking in roadway in Fairfield returned to parents, deputy constables say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

CYPRESS, Texas – Deputy constables have found the parents of a child they said was found walking in the roadway in Fairfield Friday.

Deputy constables said they located the child, who is described as being a white male child between the ages of three and six, walking in the roadway at Mason Road and Maple Village Drive.

Deputy Constables have located a white male child between the ages of 3 and 6 walking in the roadway at Mason Rd and Maple Village Dr in Fairfield. Deputies are searching the area looking for the child's residence. The child appears to be autistic. pic.twitter.com/k59QiV0ix1 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 22, 2021

Deputies were searching the area looking for the child’s residence. The child appeared to have signs of autism, authorities said.