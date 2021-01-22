Child found walking in roadway in Fairfield returned to parents, deputy constables say

CYPRESS, Texas – Deputy constables have found the parents of a child they said was found walking in the roadway in Fairfield Friday.
Deputy constables said they located the child, who is described as being a white male child between the ages of three and six, walking in the roadway at Mason Road and Maple Village Drive.
Deputy Constables have located a white male child between the ages of 3 and 6 walking in the roadway at Mason Rd and Maple Village Dr in Fairfield. Deputies are searching the area looking for the child's residence. The child appears to be autistic. pic.twitter.com/k59QiV0ix1— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 22, 2021
Deputies were searching the area looking for the child’s residence. The child appeared to have signs of autism, authorities said.
Deputies have located the parents and the child has been returned to his residence. https://t.co/r9Q2BZDXYp— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 22, 2021