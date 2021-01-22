62ºF

Child found walking in roadway in Fairfield returned to parents, deputy constables say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

CYPRESS, Texas – Deputy constables have found the parents of a child they said was found walking in the roadway in Fairfield Friday.

Deputy constables said they located the child, who is described as being a white male child between the ages of three and six, walking in the roadway at Mason Road and Maple Village Drive.

Deputies were searching the area looking for the child’s residence. The child appeared to have signs of autism, authorities said.

