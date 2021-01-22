Former Bank of America employee accused of sending nude photos of customer to his cellphone

HOUSTON – A former Bank of America employee is accused of sending nude photos of a customer to his cellphone on Sept. 14, 2020, according to the bank.

The ex-employee, identified as Juan Esteban Ramirez, was charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, according to court documents.

Ramirez gained access to the customer’s photos while assisting with her account on her cellphone, according to court documents. He sent the woman’s intimate photos to himself without permission of the Bank of America customer, according to court records.

The woman found out what he did after receiving an alert about a delivery confirmation of photos on her Apple watch to a number she did not recognize, according to court records. After an investigation, the number was linked back to Ramirez and records show that the incident was done while he was working at the bank, according to court records.

Bank of America said Ramirez was terminated in early October after the bank became aware of the allegation. The bank said it has fully cooperated with the police during their investigation.