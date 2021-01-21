Students at Prairie View A&M University watch historic Inauguration, celebrate VP Kamala Harris

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Vice President Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman, first Black and first South Asian to hold the position.

She credits her time at a historically Black college, Howard University, with preparing for a life of public service.

Students at Prairie View A&M University proudly watched Wednesday’s ceremony at the Memorial Student Center. Some students were emotional and felt inspired by President Joe Biden and VP Harris.

“It’s a good day. It’s a great day because it seems like we lived through so many historical events this past year that it’s kind of like a breath of fresh air,” Donovan Burks, a senior student who is majoring in chemical engineering said.

“I think it’s amazing, it’s beautiful and I feel like this is a great opportunity, especially for students like myself that have a future and want to become somebody. I just want to say that it’s inspiring to see our VP step in and come from an HBCU,” Kendol Pitts, a senior at PVAMU said.

Elicia Williams, Pitts and Jada Marie Johnson found a special way to support her.

“We decided to style like this because of Kamala Harris wearing all of the suites and the Chucks all of the time,” said Elicia Williams, a freshman student at PVAMU.

Historical Black colleges and universities across the nation are rejoicing the moment. LaShonda Williams is a graduate of Prairie View A&M and she’s also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, just like Harris.

“As an African-American woman, I am excited to have a woman in a high ranking leadership position who’s competent, capable and most important a woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated which is fitting because she is the first female vice president,” LaShonda Williams said.

Jada Marie Johnson, Miss PVAMU and a graduating senior, said she will always remember Inauguration Day.

“I definitely feel a since of unity,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Wednesday’s historical moment inspires others to live their dreams.

“She stated that not only is she first, but she won’t be the last so it makes me know that wherever I go and whatever path I choose it’s going to be a good one and I’m capable of anything for sure,” she said.