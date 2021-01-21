Fort Bend County Judge KP George, county Health officials announce shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter will be speaking on the anticipated upcoming shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

Health officials said the vaccines are en route to Fort Bend County from the Department of State Health Services. The press conference will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Items such as pre-registration, vaccine logistics, and additional protocols for Fort Bend County residents will be addressed by Judge George, Dr. Minter, and the Clinical Health Services Director.