Chief Acevedo says now-President Biden secretly visited HPD officer after 2019 shooting

Joe Biden visits HPD Officer Taylor Roccaforte on Sept. 15, 2019 after he was shot by a suspect following the DNC presidential debate at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12, 2019.

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo recalled a fond memory of now-President Joe Biden on Twitter Wednesday, shortly after Biden was sworn into office.

Acevedo said three days after an HPD officer was shot on Sept. 12, 2019, by a suspect shortly after the Democratic National Convention Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University, Biden called to check on the officer’s condition.

On Thursday Sept 12, 2019, a @houstonpolice officer was shot by a suspect shortly after the end of the @DNC Presidential Debate @TexasSouthern. 3 days later @JoeBiden called me to check in on our officer and stated the following:



1 of 3 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021

Acevedo said Biden stated the following: “If you think it would be helpful to his spirit and recovery, I would like to visit him at the hospital. No media, I am simply want to lift his spirits.”

Acevedo said after checking with the officer and his family, he and Biden visited the wounded officer and his family in the hospital. He said Biden took the time to make a private visit to the officer during his campaign. Acevedo said the officer, family and hospital staff were all lifted by Biden’s visit.

“The visit took place during a campaign, yet not a peep of the visit went public. The officer, his family, & the hospital staff were all lifted by the visit. I share this today to illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mr. President, although he prefers to be called Joe,” the chief tweeted.

Acevedo said the officer, Taylor Roccaforte, shared two photos of Biden’s visit on Sept. 15, 2019.