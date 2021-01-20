Galveston County hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people per day as distribution ramps up

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser, and Dr. Janak Patel with the University of Texas Medical Branch held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss mass vaccination efforts in Galveston County.

Henry said mass drive-thru vaccinations are expected to start next week with an expected 1,000 doses administered a day, and later, hopefully an increased administration of 5,000 vaccines a day as more supply becomes available.

The first mass vaccination site in Galveston County will be at the Walter Hall Park. Tents are expected to be erected at the site on Thursday, Henry said.

“We are the last mile to use an e-commerce term,” Henry explained. “We don’t get to determine the upstream supply. We only receive what we receive, and provide the logistics and support for the site. We are going to -- we think -- be doing 1,000 (doses) a day hopefully starting next week.”

The vaccination site will be in Galveston County, but per state rules, will not be limited to residents of Galveston County.

The sign-up is currently through UTMB and the Galveston County Health District. Those who had canceled appointments through UTMB in a recent sign-up are being offered doses with the current batch available. Appointments through the Galveston Health District were offered online and the appointments filled within a few hours. County officials said they are working to create a waitlist in which people will be contacted, but they’re not ready to do that yet. Authorities said they’re working on a “week-by-week” basis because they’re dealing with a current unstable supply of vaccine.

Walter Hall Park in League City has been closed to the public, starting today, for the next 60 to 90 days as the County prepares the park to become a potential mass COVID-19 vaccination site. pic.twitter.com/dwO0XXIjwb — Galveston County TX (@GalvCoTx) January 19, 2021

