TIMELINE: These photos provide a snapshot of historical presidential inauguration

Wednesday marked the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term as the 46th president of the United States. The day was filled with celebration from some, somberness for others, but history for all.
The day started with former President Donald Trump leaving the White House for the last time around 7:20 a.m. As he walked out, he waved goodbye and said “hopefully, it’s not a long-term goodbye. We will see each other again.”
He boarded Marine One and headed on his way to the Andrews Air Force Base, where he gave a short speech and he thanked his family.
“What we have done has been amazing by any standard,” Trump told a crowd as he boarded Air Force One and departed toward his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.
At the Capitol, officers and National Guard members were part of the heightened security put in place for the inauguration after the insurrection on January 6.
Of course, there was also the matter of coronavirus to take into account.
Where in the past there would have been hundreds of thousands of people, there were only a few hundred and they were all spaced six feet apart and wearing face masks in order to adhere to health protocols.
Despite the changes, all the living former presidents, except Jimmy Carter and Trump, arrived one by one for the inauguration ceremony.
Lady Gaga, who gave an emotion-filled rendition of the national anthem, was among the openers for the ceremony.
Jennifer Lopez was the next to perform, singing her version of “This Land is Our Land” and “America, The Beautiful.” She even included a reference to her song, “Let’s Get Loud.”
Shortly after the performance, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female, first African-American, and first Asian American vice president of the United States.
Following Harris’ swearing-in, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
During his inauguration speech, Biden said he wanted unity for America. He said his “whole soul is in it,” in reference to his presidency and his plan to lead the nation into a more united future.
Garth Brooks was the closing musical performance, singing “Amazing Grace.”
Just before the ceremony closed, poet laureate Amanda Gorman read a poem that echoed the president’s tone of unity, rising up and fighting for a better future.
Ladies and gentlemen, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.