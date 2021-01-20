TIMELINE: These photos provide a snapshot of historical presidential inauguration

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at his Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Wednesday marked the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term as the 46th president of the United States. The day was filled with celebration from some, somberness for others, but history for all.

The day started with former President Donald Trump leaving the White House for the last time around 7:20 a.m. As he walked out, he waved goodbye and said “hopefully, it’s not a long-term goodbye. We will see each other again.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He boarded Marine One and headed on his way to the Andrews Air Force Base, where he gave a short speech and he thanked his family.

“What we have done has been amazing by any standard,” Trump told a crowd as he boarded Air Force One and departed toward his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Air Force One with President Donald Trump and the first family on board, departs Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At the Capitol, officers and National Guard members were part of the heightened security put in place for the inauguration after the insurrection on January 6.

A law enforcement personnel monitors the area during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: National Guard troops look on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Of course, there was also the matter of coronavirus to take into account.

Where in the past there would have been hundreds of thousands of people, there were only a few hundred and they were all spaced six feet apart and wearing face masks in order to adhere to health protocols.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Guests attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Despite the changes, all the living former presidents, except Jimmy Carter and Trump, arrived one by one for the inauguration ceremony.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Lady Gaga, who gave an emotion-filled rendition of the national anthem, was among the openers for the ceremony.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez was the next to perform, singing her version of “This Land is Our Land” and “America, The Beautiful.” She even included a reference to her song, “Let’s Get Loud.”

Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Shortly after the performance, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female, first African-American, and first Asian American vice president of the United States.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Following Harris’ swearing-in, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

During his inauguration speech, Biden said he wanted unity for America. He said his “whole soul is in it,” in reference to his presidency and his plan to lead the nation into a more united future.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Garth Brooks was the closing musical performance, singing “Amazing Grace.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Garth Brooks performs at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Just before the ceremony closed, poet laureate Amanda Gorman read a poem that echoed the president’s tone of unity, rising up and fighting for a better future.

Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. She is 22 years old.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.