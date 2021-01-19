Texas Gov. Abbott to host roundtable discussion, provide COVID-19 update with Houston health care professionals

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion and deliver remarks alongside health care professionals on Tuesday at Houston Methodist Hospital.

During the roundtable, the governor is expected to discuss his legislative priorities for ensuring Texans are vaccinated. Following the roundtable, Abbott will hold a brief news conference and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, and Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD.

