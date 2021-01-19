67ºF

Traffic

Houston Bike Lanes: Nearly 1,800 miles of high-comfort bikeways planned for Houston

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Tags: Traffic, What's Driving Houston, Bike Lanes, Bikeways

HOUSTON – Right now, there are a total of 340 miles of high comfort bike lanes, meaning all ages and abilities can safely use these bike lanes and 22 miles of those are on-street protected bike-only lanes. In 2020, Houston bikeways completed four new miles of on street bike lanes.

Today

  • Cleburne
  • Hutchins
  • Gray Street: between 3rd Ward and Midtown.
  • Houston ave.: 20th Street to Katy Freeway
  • Austin Street: McGowen to Holman

Still yet to come to your neighborhood:

  • Tierwester and Blodgett: near TSU
  • North Main Street at Boundary Street
  • Deerwood in Westchase area: West of the Beltway

Back in 2018, Bike Houston launched the Build 50 Challenge to take action towards the construction of more than 50 miles of high-comfort bike lanes over the course of one year.

If you didn’t know, there are high comfort bike lanes that are safe enough a 10-year-old can ride on the bike lane. They are usually wider.

Then, there’s protected on-street bike lanes: There’s a buffer between the bike-only lane and the vehicles on the street. Usually, the buffer can be striping or there could be another buffer to separate the people on bikes from traffic, like a lane of parked cars.

The City of Houston sprawls over 637 square miles and according to Bike Houston. A total of 33% of all trips in Houston are three miles or less, a distance that is easily and often faster on a bike than using a car.

Melissa Beeler, a transportation planner with Houston Bikeways said, “Leeland Street is getting a new bike lane that’s under construction right now.”

Leeland Street is just one of the many streets in Houston getting a bike-only lane and as a whole, Houston Bikeways is committed to creating 1,800 miles of bike lanes around town. This commitment is not only a necessity but a true indication of the change in the culture of Houston transportation.

“I 100% see the change in the City of Houston as an institution and neighborhoods in terms of what they want to see as street improvements in their neighborhoods,” said Beeler.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.