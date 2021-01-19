Houston Bike Lanes: Nearly 1,800 miles of high-comfort bikeways planned for Houston

HOUSTON – Right now, there are a total of 340 miles of high comfort bike lanes, meaning all ages and abilities can safely use these bike lanes and 22 miles of those are on-street protected bike-only lanes. In 2020, Houston bikeways completed four new miles of on street bike lanes.

Today

Cleburne

Hutchins

Gray Street: between 3rd Ward and Midtown.

Houston ave.: 20th Street to Katy Freeway

Austin Street: McGowen to Holman

Still yet to come to your neighborhood:

Tierwester and Blodgett: near TSU

North Main Street at Boundary Street

Deerwood in Westchase area: West of the Beltway

Back in 2018, Bike Houston launched the Build 50 Challenge to take action towards the construction of more than 50 miles of high-comfort bike lanes over the course of one year.

If you didn’t know, there are high comfort bike lanes that are safe enough a 10-year-old can ride on the bike lane. They are usually wider.

Then, there’s protected on-street bike lanes: There’s a buffer between the bike-only lane and the vehicles on the street. Usually, the buffer can be striping or there could be another buffer to separate the people on bikes from traffic, like a lane of parked cars.

The City of Houston sprawls over 637 square miles and according to Bike Houston. A total of 33% of all trips in Houston are three miles or less, a distance that is easily and often faster on a bike than using a car.

Melissa Beeler, a transportation planner with Houston Bikeways said, “Leeland Street is getting a new bike lane that’s under construction right now.”

Leeland Street is just one of the many streets in Houston getting a bike-only lane and as a whole, Houston Bikeways is committed to creating 1,800 miles of bike lanes around town. This commitment is not only a necessity but a true indication of the change in the culture of Houston transportation.

“I 100% see the change in the City of Houston as an institution and neighborhoods in terms of what they want to see as street improvements in their neighborhoods,” said Beeler.