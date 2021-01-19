Fire spreads, destroys multiple homes in northeast Harris County, firefighters say

HOUSTON – Multiple homes were destroyed and have damage after a fire spread through a neighborhood in northeast Harris County Monday, officials said.

Eastex firefighters were called to the 5600 block of Mary Francis Drive around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Officials said several single-story structures were caught on fire and there were no fire hydrants nearby.

According to firefighters, water had to be brought in by tankers and engines. The blaze eventually spread to a neighbor’s house, catching it on fire as well, officials said.

Firefighters said a total of seven structures caught on fire. Of those, four of them are a total loss.

At this time no injuries were reported, except for one firefighter with a cut. The firefighter was treated at the scene, officials said.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.