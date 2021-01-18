‘On our radar’: Mayor Turner calls out rapper Bow Wow on Twitter following overcrowded parties over the weekend; the rapper responds

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner said he has had enough after a weekend of partying and overcrowded clubs in Houston.

Turner was so frustrated Sunday that he took to Twitter to call out rapper Bow Wow for events that he was a part of over the weekend as he helped celebrate the birthday of New Orleans entrepreneur Larry Morrow.

“These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar,” Turner said. “Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1,964 new cases and 17 more deaths.”

The rapper also took to Twitter to respond.

“Safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts,” Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, said Monday. “I can’t believe I get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous.”

Bow Wow also responded to the mayor’s post and also posted on Instagram about the weekend. The tweet response is now deleted, but KPRC 2 managed to grab that post prior to its deletion. His Instagram story post is also shown below.

Bow Wow's response to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. (Twitter/Instagram)

The tweets come after authorities evacuated a crowded Houston club Sunday for a “life-safety concern” described as going “beyond the issue with COVID.”

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Spire Nightclub, located at 1720 Main St. in downtown Houston, in reference to reports of a large gathering hosted by Morrow. On arrival, units observed an estimated 200 people waiting in line outside the club, authorities said. In addition to the crowding outside, police said the club had exceeded its capacity inside. Officers said some event-goers traveled from San Antonio and New Orleans to attend.