HOUSTON – A man is dead after the SUV he was driving crashed into a concrete barrier on a bridge in southwest Houston Sunday, police said.

The crash happened Bissonnet near Gessner around 11 p.m.

Investigators said a firefighter witnessed the vehicle speeding down the roadway and the crash. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they’re investigating whether the man was drinking while behind the wheel.