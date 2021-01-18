Have you seen him? Jose Alexander Sanchez sought, accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2019

HOUSTON – Have you seen Jose Alexander Sanchez?

He is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Houston police.

The charge, police said, stems from September 2019. During an investigation in the 6500 block of Southwest Freeway. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse that occurred in June of 2019. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Jose Alexander Sanchez, sexually assaulted the victim.

Sanchez is described by police as a Hispanic male, 23 years of age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.