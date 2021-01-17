HPD: Speeding driver killed in fiery wreck after crashing into pole, vehicles at Houston car dealership

HOUSTON – The driver of a vehicle speeding up to 100 mph crashed into a pole and several vehicles at a Houston car dealership and died early Sunday, police said.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., an Houston police officer observed the vehicle driving in the 9400 block of the Southwest Freeway at a high rate of speed. Moments later, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a pole and struck two vehicles at a nearby car dealership. The vehicle caught fire following the impact.

The driver could not get out of the vehicle and died in the fire, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver has not yet been identified.

“If this person had been driving the speed limit on the feeder road, I don’t think this accident would have resulted in the damage that it caused, to the person or the property,” said Sgt. Rose with the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division.