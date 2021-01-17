38ºF

HPD: Man fatally shot in north Houston overnight

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed late Saturday on Houston’s northside, Houston police officers said.

At approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Rosamond in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers located a man in his early 30s suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and face.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is in its early stage and officers were canvassing the area for evidence.

Investigators located marijuana at the scene, suggesting the shooting may have stemmed from a “drug deal gone bad,” said Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department Night Command.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

