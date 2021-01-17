Crispy Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon opens new Midtown outpost

Bonchon -- a South Korean-based fried chicken chain with over 356 locations worldwide -- recently opened its fourth Houston-area location in Midtown.

The new location opened in Central Square Midtown at 2100 Travis St. on Wednesday. The 4,163 square-foot restaurant offers dine-in and take-out.

The menu features twice-fried chicken served in three flavors — spicy, soy garlic, and half and half, a combination of both — as well as a variety of other Korean dishes including kimchi, bulgogi and japchae. A selection of domestic and Korean specialty beers, wine and cocktails are also available.

The new restaurant will hold its grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to midnight. In honor of their grand opening, Bonchon will offer its patrons 12 boneless wings with any combo order purchase in-store, online or through a third-party delivery app.

Founded in South Korea in 2002, the chain’s name “Bonchon” is a Korean word which means “my hometown” and “represents the company’s mission to be a constantly reliable source of familiarity and comfort for our customers by serving up a delicious, premium food experience wherever they are” according to the chain’s website. “We are committed to authentic, traditional ingredients and cooking techniques, ensuring the highest level of flavor and care with each dish.”

Bonchon has more than 356 locations worldwide, including four Houston-area locations at 2100 Travis St. in Houston, 11200 Broadway St. in Pearland, 1525 Lake Pointe Pkwy. in Sugar Land, and 24437 Katy Fwy. in Katy.

For additional information, visit bonchon.com.

