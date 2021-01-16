Lucille’s 1913 to hold MLK Day food drives in Fort Bend, Fifth Ward

Lucille’s 1913, a non-profit run by Lucille’s chef-owner Chris Williams, will donate thousands of meals at food drives in Fort Bend County and Houston’s Fifth Ward on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, according to a release.

At 11 a.m., Lucille’s 1913 will host two Food Distribution Drives in partnership with Fort Bend County. At each location, 1,000 meals and 500 personal protective equipment kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Fort Bend County food drives will operate at:

Gus George Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Cir, Richmond, TX 77469 | Meals will consist of Smothered Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy and Collard Greens.

Tony Beccera Park, 2000 Avenue A, Rosenberg, TX 77471 | Meals will consist of Bistec a la Mexicana, Spanish Rice and Charro Beans.

At 2 p.m., Lucille’s 1913 will distribute an additional 1,000 meals at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1510 Pannell St. in Houston’s Fifth Ward. Meals will consist of smothered pork chops with mashed potatoes, gravy and collard greens. Those who wish to pick up a meal at the Fifth Ward food drive must register and reserve their meal in advance on Eventbrite. Recipients in vehicles will be asked to open their trunks at the site in order to receive their meals. Walk-up guests are urged to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Williams founded Lucille’s 1913 last year in response to the emerging coronavirus pandemic. What began as a one-off event benefiting Houston’s frontline workers has since grown into a full-blown non-profit which serves some 800 meals daily in Houston’s underserved communities, according to the organization’s website.

For additional information, visit lucilles1913.org.