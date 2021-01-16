HCSO: Man killed in north Houston hit-and-run collision

HOUSTON – A 75-year-old man was killed Friday in a hit-and-run crash on Houston’s north side, Harris County deputies said.

The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the man was helping a truck driver back a trailer into a driveway in the 600 block of Gulf Bank Rd. when a purple, pearlescent Nissan or Infiniti vehicle struck him and fled. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No additional suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division Hit-and-Run unit at (713) 274-7400.