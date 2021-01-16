60ºF

Doggie desserts: Ben & Jerry’s enters the pet food business

Dee-Ann Durbin

Associated Press

This photo provided by Ben & Jerry’s shows Ben & Jerry’s dog treats. The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market. The treats, sold in 4-ounce cups, will arrive in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. (Ben & Jerry’s via AP)
Ben & Jerry’s isn’t just for people anymore.

The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Monday it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market.

Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts.

Ben & Jerry’s is the latest food company to pivot to pets, joining Smucker’s and General Mills. They’re sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire furry friends.

