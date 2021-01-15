Kuykendahl Road widening project underway. Here’s what you can expect

SPRING, Texas – The road widening construction has started this month on Kuykendahl Road.

The construction contractor, WadeCon LLC, began the construction after the project was approved for funding from the 2015 road bond by voters. The bid amount for the project construction was $3,566,246 and it is a 1 -year contract, according to a news release.

The project will complete a four-lane boulevard from Lake Woodlands Drive to Research Forest Drive.

“I am ecstatic that we are able to fund this project through the savings we had from the other road bond projects,” Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said. “This and the Gosling Bridge widening project are the final projects for Precinct 3 from the 2015 road bond.”

Details about the project:

- The project design includes the construction of two 12-foot-wide northbound vehicle lanes from north of Lake Woodlands Drive to south of Bay Branch Drive with an 8-foot-wide outside shoulder along the new northbound lanes.

- There will be a new bridge constructed over Bear Branch for the northbound lanes that has a shoulder as well as a walkway, mirroring the existing bridge.

- The two existing lanes will become the southbound lanes once construction is completed.