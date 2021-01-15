‘I have a dream’: 12 HISD students participate in 25th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratory Competition

HOUSTON – Today, the world celebrates civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. King’s fight for equal rights and social justice has been an inspiration for people of all generations.

The delivery of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963 will forever be a moment in our history that inspired change and brought about unity across the globe, even after his assassination in 1968. The speech has inspired several generations in Houston, so much so that an oratory contest happens every year in King’s honor.

The final round of the 25th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratory Competition allowed 12 Houston Independent School District students to showcase their public speaking skills. This year students and answered the question: “How do you think Dr. King’s teachings can help us today?”

Fourth and fifth-grade HISD students delivered original speeches inspired by the late civil rights leader.

The 2020-2021 finalists are:

Jason Hudson, Atherton Elementary School, fourth grade

Andrianna Harden, Bastian Elementary School, fifth grade

Vivianna Serna, Crespo Elementary School, fourth grade

Jada Rountree, Dogan Elementary School, fifth grade

Pahy’tton Williams, Foster Elementary School, fourth grade

Skylar Stevenson, Law Elementary School, fourth grade

Mikeen Holiday, Bell Elementary School, fourth grade

Channing Roberts, MacGregor Elementary School, fourth grade

Jakiyah Bickham, Pleasantville Elementary School, fourth grade

Kamila Reyes, Sutton Elementary School, fourth grade

Goodwill Nsude, Valley West Elementary School, fifth grade

Madison Jones Austin, Young Elementary School, fifth grade

Students were judged on delivery, stage presence and decorum, content interpretation, and memorization. The winner will receive $1,000. The runner-up will receive $500, while the third-place contestant will receive $300. Other finalists will each receive $100.

The nationally recognized competition is sponsored by Foley & Lardner LLP law firm.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event at 10 a.m.