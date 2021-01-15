Houston is looking for its next poet laureate. Here’s how you can apply.

Gwen Zepeda, Houston's 2013-2015 poet laureate, at the U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Conference XV in February 2020.

HOUSTON – The Mayor’s Office and the Office of Cultural Affairs is looking for the next poet laureate to celebrate Houston’s culture and diversity through literature.

Serving as the city’s ambassador for literary arts, the goal for the Poet Laureate is to represent Houston by creating excitement about poetry through outreach, programs, teaching, and written work, the Office of Cultural Affairs said.

Poet laureates will serve a two-year term and the current term will begin in April.

Those who are interested must have either a body of published work, at least 10 published poems (whether printed, online or video) or received a top-10 ranking in a national or international poetry slam. Individuals must be at least 21 years of age and cannot be enrolled in an academic program.

The serving poet laureate will receive a total honorarium of $20,000 over the two-year term, the city said on the website.

The deadline to apply is midnight on Feb. 25. Interested Houstonians can click here to learn more about the position and to apply.