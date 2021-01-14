Need financial help as the pandemic continues? Here’s how to get assistance to avoid homelessness, Texans

HOUSTON – There’s a new source of help for people facing homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has announced more than $61 million has been awarded to approximately 50 organizations statewide to assist people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.

Here’s where to start the three-step process to apply for the help.

Here are the steps outlined on that page:

STEP 1: Select the type of help you need – This includes reduced-rent apartments, home repair and accessibility modifications, long-term rent payment help, utility bill payment help, emergency and homeless services, weatherization, help buying a home and homebuyer education and counseling, as well as a number of other resources.

STEP 2: Enter your city or county

STEP 3: Find help

Start the three-step process to apply for the help now.

Funds were made possible through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds mark the second round of allocations made through the Act approved in March 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a devastating toll on our state, creating an economic crisis for those living on the edge of homelessness or already homeless,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “Through TDHCA staff and our partner networks’ determination, I am pleased to report today that every Texas county will have access to ESG CARES funds.”

Here’s the list of eligible organizations receiving funds:

TX-500, San Antonio/Bexar County

• San Antonio Christian Hope Center - $525,000.00

• Beat AIDS - $570,999.00

• Family Endeavors, Inc., dba Endeavors - $2,029,347.00

• Haven for Hope - $695,100.00

TX-500 San Antonio/Bexar County Total - $3,820,446.00

TX-503, Austin/Travis County

• Family Eldercare - $1,224,564

• Foundation for the Homeless, Inc. - $566,888

• Youth and Family Alliance dba LifeWorks - $1,025,636

TX-503 Total - $2,817,088

TX-600, Dallas City & County/Irving

• Bridge Steps - $799,890

• Brighter Tomorrows*- $500,000

• Catholic Charities of Dallas, Inc. - $1,311,703

• Family Gateway Inc - $533,910

• First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, Texas dba The Stewpot - $500,000

• Hope’s Door Inc. - $500,000

• Maurice Barnett Geriatric Wellness Center, Inc - $504,000

• Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance - $500,040

• Metrocrest Services, Inc - $970,003

• Shared Housing Center, Inc. - Rapid Re-housing - $296,732

• The Family Place - $672,000

• Under 1 Roof - Homelessness Prevention - $545,000

TX-600 Dallas City & Irving County Total - $7,633,278

TX-601, Fort Worth/Arlington, Tarrant County

• Tarrant County - $2,000,000

• Tarrant County Homeless Coalition - $537,894

• The Salvation Army (Mabee Center) - $1,000,000

TX-601 Fort Worth/Arlington/Tarrant County Total - $3,537,894

TX-603, El Paso City & County

• El Paso Coalition for the Homeless - $152,812

• El Paso Human Services - $590,000

• La Posada Home, Inc. - $590,000

• Project VIDA - $590,000

TX-603 El Paso City/County Total - $1,922,812

TX-604, Waco, McLennan County

• Salvation Army (Waco) - $1,111,085

TX-604 Waco/McLennan County Total - $1,111,085

TX-607, Balance of State

• Aspermont Small Business Development Center, Inc. - $502,500

• Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. - $1,750,517

• Concho Valley Community Action Agency - $2,828,000

• Family Endeavors, Inc., dba Endeavors - $12,613,850

• Homeless Network of Texas dba Texas Homeless Network - $150,000

• Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. - $507,150

• Mid-Coast Family Services - $674,800

• Panhandle Community Services - $1,418,128

• The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston, Inc. - $1,360,000

• The Salvation Army (Bell County) - $758,000

• Tracy Andrus Foundation[1] - $1,730,000

• United Way of Denton County, Inc. - $3,300,333

TX-607 Texas Balance of State Total - $27,593,278

TX-611, Amarillo

• City of Amarillo - $865,899

• Salvation Army (Amarillo)* - $500,000

TX-611 Amarillo CoC Total - $1,365,899

TX-624 Wichita Falls/Wise, Palo Pinto, Wichita, Archer Counties

• Nortex Regional Planning Commission - $926,116

TX-624 Wichita Falls/Wide, Palo Pinto, Wichita, and Archer Counties Total - $926,116

TX-700, City of Houston/Fort Bend, Harris, and Montgomery Counties

• Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries, Inc. (dba ACAM) - $1,373,697

• Catholic Charities of Galveston-Houston - $1,614,375

• Houston Area Women’s Center - $1,858,500

• The Montrose Center - $630,000

• Spring Branch Community Health Center - $2,804,000

• West Houston Assistance Ministries, Inc. - $770,070

TX-700 Houston/Fort Bent, Harris, and Montgomery Counties Total - $9,050,642

TX-701 Bryan/College Station/Brazos Valley

• Twin City Mission, Inc - $1,252,503

TX-701 Bryan/College Station/Brazos Valley Total - $1,252,503