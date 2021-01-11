‘The Office’-inspired pop-up bar coming to downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A pop-up bar and restaurant inspired by the hit show “The Office” is coming to downtown Houston.
The immersive experience features the Dunder Mupplen Bar, multiple office-inspired photo-ops, unlimited photo booth pics and the Dundy Awards.
The limited-time event lasts from January 15 to January 30.
On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the bar hosts The Office trivia night.
On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, guests can participate in a costume contest.
The bar is located at 711 Main Street.
Tickets can be purchased online. All guests must be 21 years and older.