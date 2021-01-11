‘The Office’-inspired pop-up bar coming to downtown Houston

1962: Actor Steve Carell, best known for his role on the sitcom "The Office" and in movies such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Little Miss Sunshine," "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Despicable Me," is born in Concord, Massachusetts.

HOUSTON – A pop-up bar and restaurant inspired by the hit show “The Office” is coming to downtown Houston.

The immersive experience features the Dunder Mupplen Bar, multiple office-inspired photo-ops, unlimited photo booth pics and the Dundy Awards.

The limited-time event lasts from January 15 to January 30.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the bar hosts The Office trivia night.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, guests can participate in a costume contest.

The bar is located at 711 Main Street.

Tickets can be purchased online. All guests must be 21 years and older.