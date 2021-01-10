LIST: Houston-area districts cancel, delay classes on Monday due to weather

Raindrops collect on a window at the KPRC studios on the Southwest Freeway on Dec. 7, 2017.

Due to inclement weather, Houston-area school districts canceled or delayed classes on Monday, Jan. 11.

At this time, most classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Here is the full list of school districts that have announced changes:

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Anderson-Shiro CISD will close on Monday.

Cleveland ISD

Cleveland ISD will be closed Monday.

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD will be closed Monday.

Conroe ISD

Conroe ISD will be closed on Monday. In-person and remote instruction will resume on Tuesday.

Huntsville ISD

Huntsville ISD will cancel all classes on Monday.

The John Cooper School

The John Cooper School campus will be closed and both on-campus and online classes for all three divisions on Monday.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College will delay start to 10:00 a.m. Online classes and work from home will maintain the normal schedule.

Livingston ISD

Livingston ISD will cancel all classes for Monday.

Magnolia ISD

Magnolia ISD will be closed on Monday.

Montgomery ISD

Montgomery ISD will close schools and offices on Monday. Students will not be expected to participate in remote learning on Monday. Schools and district offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

New Waverly ISD

New Waverly ISD will cancel classes for Monday.

Onalaska ISD

Onalaska ISD will be closed on Monday.

PVAMU

All Prairie View A&M University campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m. Monday.

Sealy ISD

Sealy ISD will start two hours late Monday.

Willis ISD

Willis ISD will cancel classes for Monday.

This list will be updated as districts make announcements.