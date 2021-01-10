Final night of Houston Zoo Lights canceled due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, the Houston Zoo has canceled its final Zoo Lights event of the season, scheduled Sunday.

A spokesperson from the zoo said guests who purchased tickets for Sunday’s event can swap their ticket for daytime admission tickets. Ticket holders are urged to check their email for details.

“The safety of zoo staff, guests and animals is the Zoo’s top priority,” staff said in an announcement.

Staff said the zoo will update guests on its plans to reopen as the weather event continues.