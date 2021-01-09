HPD: Woman shot multiple times in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was shot several times while in a vehicle in northeast Houston early Saturday, according to Houston police.

Around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Pardee Street and Hirsch Road in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers located a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman told investigators that she was committing prostitution and the person she was with refused to pay her.

While inside a vehicle, the pair got into an argument and at some point the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her in the torso, police said.

The woman exited the car and sought help at a home nearby. Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment. Officials said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Investigators are presently searching for the suspect and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.