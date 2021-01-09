2-year-old girl found safe after vehicle stolen, police say

HOUSTON – A 2-year-old child was found safe after a car she was in was stolen Friday in the Cleveland area, police said.

The white 2019 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from Cleveland and later found with the child still inside at a parking lot near Kingwood, police said. The girl is safe and is said to be in good condition, police said.

The suspect involved was taken into custody after being found a few blocks away at a shopping strip, according to officials.

Police said the suspect stole the vehicle from a parking lot by Met Headstart and Health Essentials Wellness Center on East Houston Street. Police said the girl was in the backseat when the man took the vehicle.

The suspect is now in custody being question.