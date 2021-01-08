SWAT officers called to eviction scene in Deer Park after person pulls gun, police say

DEER PARK, Texas – A SWAT team was deployed to an eviction scene in Deer Park after a person pulled his gun on deputies, officials said.

At approximately 5 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Precinct 8 Constables Office were in the area of E P and Parkglen Streets in Deer Park, Texas to serve a court-ordered eviction. When deputies contacted the resident through the front door, he said he was not coming out then racked a shotgun and threatened to shoot the deputies, officials said.

The deputies backed away from the home to a safe distance and Deer Park Police Department S.W.A.T. was called to the scene to assist.

Authorities are now “working jointly to bring this to a safe conclusion for all involved,” said Lt. Chris Brown with the Deer Park Police Department.

As of 12:30 p.m., this remains an active scene as negotiators attempt to reach a peaceful conclusion to the situation.

Deer Park Elementary nearby underwent lockdown procedures as a precaution.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

The following message was sent to Deer Park Elementary parents Friday morning:

Dear Parent/Guardian,

This morning, Deer Park Elementary was contacted by Harris County Precinct Eight regarding a forced eviction that is taking place about a block away from the school (near the intersection of East P Street and Parkglen Street). The situation has resulted in the presence of a number of emergency vehicles in the area around the school.

As a precaution, county sheriffs recommended that we follow lockdown procedures for the duration of the event. They assure us that they have plenty of officers available to manage the situation, and they do not expect there to be an impact on the school.

I want to stress that we are following our normal routines whenever possible, and we are doing everything we can to make it a regular instructional day for our students. In most cases, there has been no interruption at all. However, some students have been moved away from areas with windows to other parts of the school.

Regards,

Whitney Rich

Principal

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.